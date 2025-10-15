During an interview on the October 10, 2025 episode on the show Higher Learning, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who claims he’s “disgusted by what has happened in Gaza,” was asked by podcaster Van Lathan about cutting off military aid to Israel—and about AIPAC.

Watch:

Partial transcript.

Q: “Would you support halting military assistance to Israel?” Newsom: “Well, the timing’s a curious one... on the precipice of a phase one deal... No, I’m not prepared to say I would support a blanket exemption for military support of Israel. That said, I’ve been very vocal in my opposition to Bibi Netanyahu... [I am] disgusted by what has happened in Gaza... I also have deep respect for the right of Israel to exist and defend itself. And I thought the attack by Hamas was a terrorist attack...” Q: “If there’s an admission or an understanding that the prime minister of a country is acting in a way that’s either irresponsible, callous, or inhumane, why would we continue to support that country militarily?” Newsom: “Well, I think that’s the executive’s role to leverage that... but to eliminate support across the board is something, to me, is a bridge too far...” Q: “AIPAC. I will not vote for a candidate that takes one dollar from AIPAC.” Newsom: “It’s interesting. I mean it’s– it’s interesting, I haven’t thought about AIPAC, in– it’s interesting, you’re like the first to bring up AIPAC in years. Which is interesting... Not relevant to my day-to-day life. Which is just interesting. It’s interesting you say that. JPAC perhaps more. But AIPAC less, and less. Which is just interesting...”

Newsom is currently ranked as the most likely person to become the 2028 Democratic presidential nominee on Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based predictions platform, beating out other potential contenders like AOC, Pete Buttigieg, Josh Shapiro, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Kamala Harris by a wide margin.

Numerous recent polls also show him as the favorite.

“Get ready, America,” wrote CalMatters’ Alexei Koseff in mid-June. “After years of firm denials, Gov. Gavin Newsom is finally acknowledging his presidential ambitions.”

“Over the past month, the Democratic governor who once insisted that he had ‘sub-zero interest’ in the White House has begun publicly inching toward the idea. In a profile published in the Wall Street Journal this week, Newsom said he would wait to see if the moment felt right. ‘I’m not thinking about running, but it’s a path that I could see unfold,’ he said.”

