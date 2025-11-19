Elon Musk is full of insincere platitudes. “Freedom of speech is the bedrock of democracy,” he says while banning and suppressing various critics of U.S. foreign policy, Israel, the FBI, and (of course) himself and his companies. He repeatedly touts the importance of “freedom of the press” while palling around with Benjamin Netanyahu, whose military has targeted, maimed, and massacred hundreds of journalists in Gaza. He says, “I love humans and I love humanity” while working to effectively eliminate and replace humanity as we know it.

If you pay attention, however, he also sometimes comes right out and tells you exactly what he and his fellow transhumanists technocrats and Pentagon contractors are planning: We want humanity to “achieve symbiosis with machines” and become literal cyborgs. We’re going to “max deboost” posts on X that we subjectively deem to be “negative” or “hateful” (or “awful,” or not “healthy”). We want to “copy” China’s dystopian everything app WeChat. We love “synthetic mRNA.”

Another such moment came during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, where Musk—who is also the CEO of the “artificial intelligence” company xAI, in addition to Tesla—made a rather candid admission about what he’s actually working toward: a future where AI is “in charge” of society, “not humans.“

‘A Whole New Book’

Earlier in the meeting, he said that he thinks Tesla could sell “tens of billions” of their “Optimus” robots, which the company describes as a “general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid.”

“I think it’s gonna be the biggest product of all time by far,” he opined. “Bigger than cell phones, bigger than anything.”

“Every human on Earth” is going to want one,” he added. “Who wouldn’t?”

“What we’re about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter for Tesla, but a whole new book.”

He went on to claim that Optimus can “eliminate poverty” and even possibly make money obsolete.

“You know, people often talk about, like, eliminating poverty, giving everyone amazing medical care,” Musk said. “Well, there’s really only one way to do that, and that’s with the Optimus robot.”

“People have always talked about eliminating poverty,” he said again moments later, “but actually, Optimus will actually eliminate poverty.”

“At a certain point, uhh, with AI and robotics, you can actually increase the global economy by a factor of ten, or maybe a hundred,” according to the ostensible wealthiest man in the world, who elaborated as follows:

There’s not like an obvious limit. Uhh, so. Umm. Like, Optimus is kind of like an infinite money glitch. Uhh. You know. Uhh. And maybe there won’t even be money in the future. Umm. Or money might be measured in terms of wattage, like how much uh, you know, power, can you bring to bear, like from an electrical standpoint.

Elon’s Endgame

During the Q&A portion of the meeting, an audience member attempted to follow Musks’ claims to their logical conclusion, asking him how — given that “much of today’s power” is “tied to wealth” — “we” can get powerful people, including Musk himself, to “relinquish” that power in this supposed “post-scarcity” world of “sustainable abundance.”

“Long term, the AI’s gonna be in charge, to be totally frank, not humans,” Musk said.

“We just need to make sure the AI’s friendly.”

Q: Given that much of today’s power, including yours, is tied to wealth, do you think achieving this abundance would require powerful people to relinquish their power? And how might we address resistance from those who hold power to make this vision a reality? Musk: Well, I mean, I think actually, long term, the AI’s gonna be in charge, to be totally frank. not humans. If artificial intelligence vastly exceeds the sum of human intelligence, it is difficult to imagine that any humans will actually be in charge. So… we just need to make sure the AI’s friendly.

As seen in the first video above, he compared “Optimus” to having your “own personal R2-D2” or “C-3PO”—the famed robots from Star Wars—but also admitted that these products are inherently dangerous.

“Obviously it’s very important we pay attention to safety here,” he said, “Cause uhh, we do—we do want the Star Wars movie, not the Jim Cameron movie,” presumably a reference to Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi film The Terminator.

“I love Jim Cameron’s movies, but, you know, uhh, (laughs). You know what I mean. (laughs).”

Exactly how he supposedly plans to prevent such dystopian outcomes he did not say, and some of his proposed use cases don’t exactly inspire confidence.

One of his ideas: in the future, if you have “committed a crime,” you could be assigned a personal Optimus robot that will “follow you around and stop you from doing crime.”

“But other than that you get to do anything.”

‘Two Classes’ of People

The subject of “artificial intelligence” was discussed by journalist Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout and

’s Ryan Cristián during an

in December 2023.

During one particularly relevant segment, they tied it in with the genocide in Gaza and the type of dystopian future that Elon Musk is predicting and working toward:

“The whole point of AI, in my opinion, is to give the global elite essentially what I would call a ‘Wizard of Oz’ cover,” Webb said. “Like, ‘Oh, the AI’s super intelligent, and so much smarter than us, that we can’t even question what it does.’… There’s no accountability. There’s never gonna be accountability with AI.”

“This is why I think they’re gonna fake the singularity. Cause they’ll be like, ‘It’s superior intelligence to our intelligence, it can’t explain itself, and we just have to do what it says.’ “

“[Former Google CEO] Eric Schmidt and Henry Kissinger literally said that the outcome of this is either going to be the plebs rise against and overthrow the elites—which is obviously the outcome those guys don’t want, duh—or a new religion is made centered around AI,” Webb said before recommending that people read their co-authored book The Age of AI and Our Human Future, which she calls “very Orwellian.”

“Basically, they tell you that AI is going to eventually control how you perceive reality, and that humans—by depending on AI for everything, and technology for everything, by being dragged there, by being told how “convenient” everything is—that humans will lose the ability to perceive reality without AI, and won’t be able to even understand what’s happening to them. The AI will act upon them. And that there will be two classes: the people AI acts upon, and the people that maintain and program AI.”

“What do you think the people like [OpenAI CEO] Sam Altman and Eric Schmidt and all of these guys—what class are they gonna be in, and what class are you gonna be in?” she asked rhetorically. “Who’s gonna get bombed by the AI?”

“[Eric Schmidt] runs American AI national security policy [under Biden],” Webb said. “And he literally was named as Kissinger as his heir. So everyone’s like, ‘Yay, Kissinger’s dead!’ Well, pay attention to the guy he passed the baton to: Eric Schmidt.”

Cristián brought up Israel’s use of an “AI target-creation platform” that they’ve named Habsora—which translates to “The Gospel” in English—in their genocide of the Palestinians (part of which is being carried out by flying robots), citing it as an example of how this technology is already being used in the real world to determine who lives and dies.

“And I promise you it’s gonna roll out well past the Gaza situation,” Cristián added.

“Way past Gaza,” Webb agreed. “Ukraine and Gaza are the start of what’s to come. And people should really be paying attention.”

She went on to discuss these developments in the context of the so-called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” (4IR) and population control agendas:

Why do all these elites feel like there need to be way less people on the planet? Who do you think they’re gonna put in charge of who gets to stay on the planet? It’s gonna be AI. AI’s gonna decide how to “cull the herd,” guys. And that’s what this stuff is. [That’s what] the “Gospel” they’re testing in Gaza is… Do you comply? Do you believe the narratives? Are you a good sheep?… What kind of people do they want to keep around? That’s what they’re deciding. So there’s no transparency into this “Gospel” algorithm and who it decides to murder, and who it decides to let live, and whose house they decide to level, and whose house they decide not to level. If I had to guess, I would say they want to leave behind only the Gazans that will comply with the new Gaza they want to build after the conflict ends. And if you don’t think they’re gonna export that same model far outside of Gaza, you are super naive. No offense.

