Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), age 88, was reportedly scammed out of $4,362 and has “early stages of dementia,” according to an “internal police report” obtained by NBC4 Washington, also known as News4.

In summary, “multiple people claiming to be HVAC workers” came to her home, were let in by Norton, provided no actual HVAC services, then charged her thousands of dollars for it.

Norton’s office said that the dementia line “was based on an assumption the reporting officer was unqualified to make,” but (per News4) “declined to say whether Norton has had any diagnosis,” and that they do “not comment on the Congresswoman’s health.”

Police also reportedly said that the person who called them about the scam, Jacqueline Pelt, is Norton’s caretaker and has power of attorney. Norton’s office denied the caretaker part, but “would not say” whether she has power of attorney, according to News4.

$4,362 is actually more money than Norton’s reelection campaign raised in the entire third quarter of 2025, per Politico, who reported a couple weeks ago:

Longtime Washington congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton raised just $3,200 for her reelection campaign last quarter, according to a campaign finance report filed Wednesday, as she faces serious primary challengers and questions about her ability to serve in Congress.

Read News4’s full story for more details, including how former DNC interim chairwoman Donna Brazile, “who was Norton’s campaign manager when she was first elected in 1990 and her chief of staff for eight years,” said last year that Norton should step down after her current term.

See also comedian Ryan Long’s sketch, “A Retirement Home for American Politicians,” which originally came out a couple years ago, but remains as relevant as ever:

“Whether you’re a Senator, Congressperson, or the President, our assisted living facility allows those politicians to spend their twilight years gardening, lawn bowling, while still proposing complicated legislation regulating interstate and foreign commerce,” Long quips.

“They can knit, do arts and crafts, while still taking calls from Raytheon lobbyists on speakerphone at maximum volume…”

