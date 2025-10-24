Decensored News

Decensored News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lily East's avatar
Lily East
8d

We're ruled by zionist bought zombies. I'm afraid to ask if it could worse...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loam's avatar
Loam
8d

You can see everything about the puppet called Democracy, everything except the ends of the strings on which it hangs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Decensored News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture