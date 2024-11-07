Trump is apparently going to be president again, and a lot of people couldn't be more thrilled about it.

Elon Musk garnered over 1.7 million likes for posting that it's “morning in America again,” Alex Jones called it “1776 2.0,” and the hot trend among “conservative” influencers like Matt Walsh and Steven Crowder on Wednesday was soliciting videos of Democrats and/or people who just don't like Trump expressing extreme levels of pain, anger, and sadness.

Here are a few of the more sober and skeptical takes that caught our eye over the past day and a half, which align more closely with our own perspective.

Erin Galvin, writer at Just.A.Thought and self-described “anti-establishment peasant,” hours before the polls even closed on Tuesday:

The Trump psyop is so multi-layered and undeniably genius. The establishment has successfully conditioned both parties to focus on Trump for all the wrong reasons. He's not Hitler, like Democrats think. And he's not a savior, like Republicans think. He is a very convincing, consuming, and charismatic actor, who will absolutely be selected this election, so he can continue to distract supporters of both parties. Meanwhile, the technocrats and global cabal who fund them will move forward with implementing all of the policies we've been successfully distracted from. They will “end the Fed”... and replace it with CBDC. They will “control the borders”... with biometric surveillance. They will implement a “voter ID”... that will become your digital ID. They will present “The Everything App”... that will manage your social credit score. This won't happen overnight, but it will happen, unless we stop the madness now. We are consumed by a scripted reality TV show. It might be entertaining, but continuing to be distracted by it will only solidify our digital prison. Make no mistake: the technocratic pied piper is Trump, and Americans of all political leanings are following his tune down to the river.

“Free Prince,” a self-described husband, skeptic, and “liberty absolutist,” also before the polls closed:

The tragic irony of today will be lost on so many of you: tonight, Trump will be gifted this election by the very establishment he claims to oppose, and you’ll all cheer, convinced you’re waging some noble rebellion. The machine’s ploy is almost elegant in its deception—handing you a symbol, a puppet, wrapped in rhetoric that flatters your longing for resistance. It’s the oldest game, and yet here you are, falling for it, blind to the strings. You've seen conspiracies in shadows and whispers, but missed the one hiding in plain sight, grinning in your face. They’ve co-opted your defiance and fed it back to you as obedience. When the dust settles, you’ll be no freer than before—just pawns in a script that was written long before any of us ever cast our votes. And tonight, as the illusion is cemented, we'll all be worse off, chained yet again by a system that knows exactly how to keep you distracted while it bleeds you dry.

Looks like Trump and the Technocrat Takeover has likely been selected. So excited to watch “Liberty” people cheer Captain WarpSpeed as he gives us CBDCs, digital IDs, and Mike Pompeo for the next four years.

Whitney Webb, independent journalist and founder of Unlimited Hangout:

One thing I've learned this election cycle is that a lot of people who have claimed to be anarchists or anti-state were really just waiting for the right king to come along

The people who have been deluded into thinking that “the deep state” is not a bipartisan evil but a purely partisan one are in for a big surprise once again. Manufactured complacency and blindly trusting the plan, whether qanon or blueanon, will enable tyranny. If you don't want tyranny, shake off the complacency and pay attention to policy action over rhetoric now that the election is over.

Everyone really needs to consider that this was not stupidity at all, but an engineered plan to drive another Trump presidency for the interests of the long term government agenda. #TwoPartyIllusion #Technocracy

Whitney Webb again, in response to Ryan’s post above:

The people with guns are likely to be more complacent under trump than a Dem (…) both parties are planning to introduce orwellian digital money, digital ids, unregulated biotech and some sort of carbon pricing scam, but the people who would most likely resist those things wont, or will do so much less, because they think the anti establishment guy is in charge.

“Free Prince” again, on Wednesday morning:

The same people who see conspiracies in everything suddenly suspend all skepticism of the system the moment their so-called "anti-establishment" leader is at the helm. They march around like they've got it all figured out, parading their “enlightened” status, yet they’re just as blind to the reality in front of them—clinging to the official narrative that one side is virtuous and the other is corrupt. Wake up. Both sides are rotten to the core; the only difference is that one side knows exactly how to play to your desires, feeding you the story you desperately want to believe. And now, the very people who once held power accountable—the ones with the guns, the voices of resistance—are sitting back, silent and satisfied, as the leash tightens around all of us. Mark my words: with your compliance, a new wave of unchecked power will wash over us, one that you’ll look back on with regret. You bought the illusion, and now you're letting untold tyranny creep in through the front door.

Brad Miller, writer at Ideas and Actions and self-described former U.S. Army officer and American Constitutionalist, on October 25, a week and a half prior to the election:

It's plain as day that Trump has been selected by the regime as POTUS-47. The regime has invested so much energy and resources into Trump that it's clear he's the pick. They're just trying to make you believe it's organic. The real question is will Americans accept CBDCs, digital IDs, and a massive war because it's coming from a Trump administration.

Brad Miller on Wednesday:

Predictably, the sheep have consented to being lorded over by the wolf in sheep's clothing. The wolfmaster still wins. While it was totally obvious the regime was going to put Trump back in - and that the masses would fall for the deception - that doesn't mean all is lost. There are opportunities that can be leveraged with a Trump administration that couldn't be leveraged otherwise. This can ONLY occur, however, if enough people are aware of the traps that we're being led into right now. We can't just return to our trance state as so many conservative Americans tend to do. We must be on guard. This is a lot to ask of a public that has been collectively naive for decades, but without discernment, the nation will continue to head towards the cliff.

