Decensored News

Decensored News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Gaggiotti's avatar
Tony Gaggiotti
3d

Why even bother at this point. President Vance will just pardon him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Henry's avatar
Dan Henry
4d

Oh no - does that mean the focus can now be centered on why our greatest ally ran a pedophile blackmail ring using young girls to control our deviant politicians and undermine our national sovereignty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Decensored News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture