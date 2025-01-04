In 2013, Matthew Livelsberger — who police and the FBI say they believe was behind the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday — was reportedly on the History Channel's ”Ultimate Soldier Challenge,” a military reality TV competition.

In a segment published by Inside Edition on Friday, his apparent partner on the show, fellow Green Beret Tim Kennedy, says he was “charming,” “talented,” “personable,” and “kind.”

“It just categorically does not make sense. From everything that I have heard, he was universally valued by his team, by his peers…”

“I don't understand. It doesn't make sense...”

As seen in the on-screen titles, and as noted in the IMDB listing for the episode, Kennedy’s partner on the show went by the name “Matt Berg.” Inside Edition says that’s “a shortened version” of Livelberger’s name.

During the competition, Kennedy and “Berg” go up against “a pair of commandos from Norway's super-secret FSK… and both teams compete against a ‘Rogue’ wild card team comprised of two military contractors,” according to IMDB.

“It took about 12 hours of me seeing photos as more photos started coming out of who he was,” Kennedy says during the segment, “and then I saw a Matt Berg with an older photo of him, and I was like ‘Oh no. Dude, I know that guy.’ ”

On Facebook, Livelsberger’s apparent profile — found under the username matthew.lilvelsberger.90 — uses the display name “Matt Berg”:

Screenshots taken by Decensored News on Jan 3, 2024

In addition to his career with the U.S. Army Special Forces, Kennedy is also a mixed martial artist and retired UFC fighter. In 2022, he wrote a best-selling book, Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself.

On Thursday morning, he had made a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking if anyone knew “Matthew Livelsberger aka Matt Berg an 18Z and former 18E, allegedly the driver of the rented Tesla cyber truck that detonated in front of the Las Vegas, Nevada Trump tower.”

On Friday evening — after the Inside Edition segment was published — Kennedy made a post reiterating that Matt Livelsberger is “the same guy” he was on the History Channel Show with thirteen years ago.

In a second post, he again praised Livelsberger and repeated the same basic thing that he expressed in the interview: that “none of this makes sense,” and he is “confused” and “flabbergasted.”

This is a breaking news story which may be updated. This article was originally published at decensored.news. For more reporting like this, please follow Decensored News on multiple platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: