The Current State of Twitter

A number of Twitter users woke up to a “surprise” on Thursday: A notice that thousands of dollars – in some cases, tens of thousands – are about to hit their Stripe accounts, courtesy of Twitter.

The money appears to have disproportionately gone to accounts that flatter Musk, while many big name Covid dissidents, Substack writers, Musk critics, and others have thus far been excluded completely.

“The new Twitter payment scheme does seem to be a form of social credit score implementation,” says Dr. Peter McCullough.

The video above is a short (satirical) overview of the situation.

Full story here: https://decensored.news/twitter-musk-pay-thousands-to-select-users/