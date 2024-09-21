At the UN Security Council on Friday, China's UN ambassador Fu Cong condemned Israel's pager and walkie-talkie attacks on Lebanon, which reportedly killed at least 32 people — including children — and left thousands more injured, many seriously.

“Outrageously brutal and atrocious…” “Distressing beyond imagination…” “Unconscionable callousness…”

“This act is, without a doubt, a gross violation of a country's sovereignty and security, and a blatant breach of international law…”

“Children playing in the streets lost their eyes. Mothers shopping in supermarkets had their limbs maimed. Doctors on their way to work were critically injured…”

“Remotely detonating communications devices in indiscriminate attacks causing mass civilian casualties and panic in society is unheard of in history…”

“We are informed by some analysis that the recent remotely-executed attacks are a precursor to major military operations…”

“[We] call on Israel… to forgo its obsession with the use of force and to halt, without delay, its military operations in Gaza, its violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and security, and its adventurism that risks dragging the region into yet another devastating catastrophe…”

“We strongly urge countries with influence over Israel to take tangible steps to stop Israel from going further down the wrong path…”

