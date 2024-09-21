At the UN Security Council on Friday, China's UN ambassador Fu Cong condemned Israel's pager and walkie-talkie attacks on Lebanon, which reportedly killed at least 32 people — including children — and left thousands more injured, many seriously.
“Outrageously brutal and atrocious…” “Distressing beyond imagination…” “Unconscionable callousness…”
“This act is, without a doubt, a gross violation of a country's sovereignty and security, and a blatant breach of international law…”
“Children playing in the streets lost their eyes. Mothers shopping in supermarkets had their limbs maimed. Doctors on their way to work were critically injured…”
“Remotely detonating communications devices in indiscriminate attacks causing mass civilian casualties and panic in society is unheard of in history…”
“We are informed by some analysis that the recent remotely-executed attacks are a precursor to major military operations…”
“[We] call on Israel… to forgo its obsession with the use of force and to halt, without delay, its military operations in Gaza, its violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and security, and its adventurism that risks dragging the region into yet another devastating catastrophe…”
“We strongly urge countries with influence over Israel to take tangible steps to stop Israel from going further down the wrong path…”
America under criminal administration Biden/Harris and Gavin Newsam in CA
https://youtu.be/lFNUkaRrKTk?si=ahmwOaWItOLejDZm
Same in Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vc6CHRrtH8 or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py65MJC8VR4
A colleague went to San Francisco with family. On a corner in downtown he observed a scene from hell – three humans in grotesques unnatural “frozen” (unmoving) positions (fentanyl effect).
One was standing by a bicycle with upper body horizontally lying motionlessly across bike.
Nowhere on Earth – in any city, state or country would be allowed such horror and suffering – for years. Only in Biden/Harris/Newsome America.
While Congress mega-gangster, Nancy Pelosi, literally kisses hands of Ukrainian Nazi-gangster and US vassal, Zelensky, in US Congress, while a large contingent of RINO Republicans wave Ukrainian flags – celebrating hundreds of billions dollars to Ukraine while above horrors are daily in the US. Congress demanded that showing that infamous photos are – forbidden to show (“disinformation”).
Note, that after US coup against democratically elected government of Ukraine and in the name of “defending democracy”, all parties were outlawed, opponents of Nazi-dominated imposed government started to “disappear”, all media is strictly censored and staffed with CIA-trained propagandists, Russian media is immediately forbidden in Europe and US….
We are ruled by a corrupt and criminal Biden/Harris administration. The country is now being entirely run by a slew of minions like Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken, etc. Just observe a video from the past day alone, which is outright shocking -- an absolutely wasted, mentally unfit, and enfeebled looking Biden croaking out some frail introduction to his wife, who is now heading the Cabinet meeting in his stead. It is the first Cabinet meeting since October of 2023—an entire year—and it’s being run by Jill sitting at the head of the president’s seat…
This is America today – in which CIA-DNC controlled state media in unison adores and pushes an unelected loser -- the brainless puppet “Skamala” Harris.
If they even try it, the US economy will self destruct. Walmart and co will never allow it.