These rich old men will never be the ones to pay the price for the reckless talk and actions of regime change, nor for the bombs they drop or the power they abuse. It will be the citizens of the countries who pay the price, the children and the mothers and the old people. it’ll be the young man who are sent off to die For the weapons manufacturers profits. Everything will end in tragedy. It will not bring peace or happiness, or preserve the planet or have any redeeming material value in the end. But it will change power dynamics, increasing wealth for the few, impoverishing the many and continue the planets destruction

This nails the contradiciton perfectly. My coworker was literally saying the same thing last year about how bombing Iran wasn't really intervention as long as we dont send troops. Kirk's whole 'prudent middle' thing was basicly just mental gymnastics to justify supporting Trump no matter what he did.

