We’re only two weeks into 2026, but it’s already been quite a year for Benjamin Netanyahu’s “dear personal friend” Lindsey Graham.

The notorious war hawk and genocidal Zionist clearly has the ear of the President, who has called Graham a “terrific guy” and endorsed his reelection bid.

After Trump attacked Venezuela and abducted its president Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, the delighted Senator appeared alongside the President on Air Force One, where he said: “You just wait for Cuba... their days are numbered.”

“Lindsey Graham is easily one of the top two or three most influential Senators on Trump’s foreign policy,” journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote last week. “He’s perpetually, and understandably, ecstatic. His war and regime-change vision prevails.”

A few days ago, Graham — who has been lusting after the idea of attacking Iran for years — was photographed giving a thumbs up next to Trump while the President held a signed “Make Iran Great Again” ball cap.

“I am so proud of [President Trump] and [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] for being in the corner of the people of Iran and their protests against oppression,” Graham wrote.

"The Make Iran Great Again hat that I showcased with President Trump has clearly become – in his own words now – a symbol of support for the protestors. Buy or make a MIGA hat – stand with the people of Iran who are rightly protesting against their oppression."

While Graham and Trump's recent statements about Iran have prompted widespread criticism and revulsion, there's one notable voice missing from that chorus: Charlie Kirk.

‘Pathologically Insane’

It’s fairly well known that Kirk stood in opposition to calls from hawks like Graham to overthrow Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prior to his September 10, 2025 assassination in Utah. The late TPUSA founder even met with Trump last year and told him that the younger voters he speaks with on college campuses are “war weary” and “don’t want foreign conflict” or “foreign intervention.”

We decided to take a look back at some of Kirk’s statements at the time, and were struck by how a number of them sound just as urgent and relevant now as they did when he made them.

In a segment from his eponymous show resurfaced and edited by Decensored News late Sunday night, for instance, Kirk railed against Graham and the neocons’ push for regime change in Iran, calling it “pathologically insane.”

Watch:

“Lindsey Graham is so consistently out of his mind it’s hard to even comprehend,” Kirk said.

“Iran is hugely diverse. It is a massive country. Do the people agitating for war even know that? Because [let’s] be clear: regime change is war…”

“You’re talking about a country two and a half times the size of Texas [that] has 90 million people and was an ancient and great power with well over a dozen ethnic groups…”

“Who’s gonna run the country, exactly, Lindsey Graham? This sounds like Hillary Rodham Clinton in Libya…”

As seen in the video above, Kirk went on to contrast the neocons with the “other extreme” represented by non-interventionists like Ron Paul — a view he said that he has “deep respect and reverence for.”

“I LOVE Ron Paul. Ron Paul is awesome. I would have Ron Paul on my show regularly. He is a hero…. I actually agree with this other extreme A LOT…”

“I honestly don’t think the neoconservative extreme needs to be represented philosophically anymore. It’s uninteresting to me. They’ve done a mess of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, the entire Middle East, Ukraine…”

“‘TAKE OUT THE AYATOLLAH!’ Resist that temptation. That’s not prudence. That’s not self-control… That’s a zeal. And the very same zeal got us involved in a pile of GARBAGE in Iraq… A lot of people died, a lot of Americans died, unnecessarily…”

These clips are from June 17, 2025, less than three months before he was assassinated.

The ‘Prudent Middle’?

To be clear: Kirk wasn’t a non-interventionist, including on Iran.

Despite his praise for Ron Paul and everything else he said in the clips above, he went on in the same segment to paint Trump as a master of “realpolitik” who sits in the “very prudent middle” between the two “extremes.”

“He’s not an isolationist or a neocon,” Kirk insisted. “He’s an American patriot.”

Kirk claimed that Trump “rejects” the neocons and “doesn’t believe in regime change,” but presented the potential bombing of Fordow — which happened days later — as something Americans should be open to and “trust” Trump to make a decision on.

The President ran on two things, Kirk said: avoiding another “bloody catastrophe and disaster” like Iraq and stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon — and both of them can “simultaneously be true” thanks to Trump’s “approach.”

“Only President Trump, with prudence and practicality and wisdom, is able to weigh them both, thread the needle, and walk the tightrope,” he gushed.

“President Donald Trump is a man made for this moment. And we should trust him.”

Kirk laid it on thick after Trump bombed Fordow. In an interview with Fox News’ Will Cain, for instance, he praised the strike as a “master class,” in large part based on the premise that it was “not about regime change,” and that Trump “wrapped it all up” quickly with a “peace deal.”

“He did it with no boots on the ground, no endless war, no U.S. troops being killed, no nation-building,” Kirk said.

“President Donald Trump is only interested in nation-building one nation. That is the United States of America.”

“I think that’s exactly right, Charlie,” Cain agreed. “America First was never isolationist. It was never pacifist. It was also never interventionist.”

“It’s a strategy — one that requires a strong and competent and wise leader who you trust will put the interest first of America. And I think that’s what we’ve seen play out...”

Did Kirk actually believe this? Judge for yourself.

What’s clear is that this portrait of Trump as some kind of anti-“neocon” who is “non-interventionist” and anti-“regime change” has become increasingly untenable since his assassination.

Would Kirk have fallen in line and defended what’s going on now, or spoken out against it?

We can only speculate.

