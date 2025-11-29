It’s been a rough week for Campbell’s.

As many readers will no doubt be aware by now, one of their top executives was caught in a secret audio recording ranting about the company’s low-quality processed foods, in addition to disparaging Indian employees.

In a series of viral clips published by Detroit’s WDIV Local 4 News — provided to them by a former Campbell’s employee who is now suing the company over his abrupt termination after reporting the incident to his manager — Martin Bally, Campbell’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President, is heard saying in part:

“We have shit for f**king poor people. Who buys our shit?…”

“I don’t buy f**king Campbell’s products barely any more. It’s not healthy. Now that I know what the f**k’s in it.”

“Bioengineered meat — I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer…”

In a statement published to their website earlier this week, Campbell’s said that they “learned of the litigation and first heard segments of the audio on November 20, 2025,” but vouched for the authenticity of the recording.

“After a review, we believe the voice on the recording is in fact Martin Bally,” they said. “The comments were vulgar, offensive and false, and we apologize for the hurt they have caused.”

“As of November 25, Mr. Bally is no longer employed by the company,” Campbell’s added.

Okay… but what about the substance of Bally’s claims?

‘Patently Absurd’?

“The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate—they are patently absurd,” Campbell’s said in the same statement.

“The chicken meat in our soups comes from long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers and meets our high quality standards. All our soups are made with No Antibiotics Ever chicken meat. Any claims to the contrary are completely false. ”

They went on to state that they are “proud” of the “food [they] make” and the “high-quality ingredients” they use.

A day later, Campbell’s CEO Mick Beekhuizen put out a short video making similar claims. Echoing the written statement’s characterization of Bally’s comments as “inaccurate” and “patently absurd,” Beekhuizen said that the former VP’s claims about the company’s chicken were “not only false,” but “absolutely ridiculous.”

“For over 150 years, we’ve proudly made high-quality, affordable foods,” he insisted, “and we’re thankful for the millions of people who buy and enjoy our products.”

‘High-Quality’ GMOs?

Here’s what Beekhuizen didn’t say: even though the chicken may not be “bioengineered,” many of their other ingredients are.

The company’s written statement didn’t mention that either, but it did say at the end: “For more information on our ingredients, visit here.”

The hyperlink on the word “here” takes you to a separate page dated November 25, 2025, with the title “Campbell’s Soups: The Facts About Our Chicken.”

It starts out by once again stating how “proud” they are of their food and “the high-quality ingredients” they use.

They say the chicken in their soup meets their “high quality standards.”

“We make food that we’re proud to serve at our own tables,” Campbell’s writes.

Further down on the page, they have a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section.

“We are proud of the food we make and the high-quality ingredients we use,” they say yet again in one of the answers.

“We take enormous pride in the food we make,” they say in another, which goes on to state that their soups “are made with real ingredients.”

But what is a “real” or “high-quality” ingredient, exactly, according to Campbell’s?

The company answers this question — seemingly, sort of, indirectly — in one of the other FAQs:

Q: Does Campbell’s use bioengineered food ingredients? A: Bioengineered food ingredients refers to genetically modified crops – canola, corn, soybean, sugar beets, etc. that are grown by the vast majority of American farmers. This language on our label refers to ingredients derived from those crops, not chicken.

In other words, the answer to the question, “Does Campbell’s use bioengineered food ingredients?” is yes, they do.

You wouldn’t know it from reading that page — or from their aforementioned statements about the Martin Bally recording — but on a separate page of their website which predates this week’s controversy, Campbell’s provides what they characterize as “a comprehensive selection of ingredients that we use that may be derived from crops grown from genetically engineered seeds.”

Here’s the list, which they note are (obviously) not “used in all products.” The bold font is in the original:

Corn

Citric Acid

Corn

Corn chips

Corn oil

Corn flour

Corn gluten

Corn starch

Corn syrup

Dextrose

Glucose-Fructose

Maltodextrin

Modified corn starch Sugar Beets

Brown sugar

Invert sugar

Molasses

Sugar Soybeans

Hydrolyzed soy protein

Soybean flour

Soy lecithin

Soybean oil

Soy protein concentrate

Soy protein isolate

Soybean oil Canola / Cottonseed

Canola oil

Cottonseed oil

Flax seed

Hydrogenated cottonseed oil

Margarine

On the same page, the company lays out their official “Position on GMO.”

We are comfortable using these genetically modified crops because scientists and Health Canada, who have been studying genetic engineering for many years, agree that food ingredients made with these methods are safe and aren’t different from other ingredients. Click here to learn more.

So, when they they boast in one of this week’s aforementioned FAQs that they don’t use “any form of artificial or bioengineered meat” in their soups,” the operative word is “meat.”

They use all kinds of GMOs, even if chicken is not one of them.

Campbell’s Chunky New England Clam Chowder contains ingredients from genetically modified canola, corn, soy, and sugar crops—plus some MSG for good measure.

Is Campbell’s playing word games?

Campbell’s says they’re “comfortable using” genetically modified ingredients in their food. But are they “proud” of doing so?

It seems like they’re saying yes at first glance, but looking closer at their language, it strikes us that there is more than one possible way to interpret a number of key statements:

1. “We are proud of the food we make and the high-quality ingredients we use.”

Are they saying they’re proud of all of the ingredients they use, or just the “high-quality” ones?

Do they consider all of their ingredients “high-quality,” including the GMOs?

2. “Our soups are made with real ingredients…”

A soup that consisted of (for example) broth, vegetables, and artificial flavoring would technically be “made with” real ingredients (among others).

Is Campbell’s playing similar games with the word “real”?

What is a “real” ingredient, exactly, and is Campbell’s saying that their products are made exclusively with “real” ingredients, or are they simply saying that “real” ingredients are among the ingredients used in their products?

Are highly processed GMOs “real” ingredients by Campbell’s standards?

Does “real” just mean “anything that’s not artificial”?

Note that a page at campbells.com about broths made by the Campbell’s-owned brand Swanson says (emphasis added):

Our broths and stocks are made with no (that’s zero) artificial ingredients. We don’t add MSG, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. We carefully select high quality non-GMO ingredients to create 100% natural broths and stocks.

This seems to imply that part of what makes these products “100% natural” is the fact that they do not contain GMO ingredients, does it not?

Is “natural” different than “real”?

3. “We make food that we’re proud to serve at our own tables.”

Campbell’s is a big company that owns a variety of brands, including organic food producers like Pacific.

They probably do “make food” — certain food at least — that they’re “proud to serve at their own tables.”

But would they be “proud to serve” each and every Campbell’s product at their table, including the ones with GMOs?

“I don’t buy f**king Campbell’s products barely any more,” their now-fired VP Martin Bally said. “It’s not healthy. Now that I know what the f**k’s in it.”

He may have been wrong about the chicken, but do the remaining Campbell’s executives “proudly” serve their own families genetically modified soybean oil, genetically modified hydrogenated cottonseed oil, genetically modified hydrolyzed soy protein, and genetically modified maltodextrin?

Would you?

