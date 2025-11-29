Decensored News

That's why I grow my own tomatoes. Backyard Victory gardens were responsible for contributing 30% or maybe more to meet domestic needs for fruit and vegetables during WW Two. People knew how to grow carrots, potatoes and even tomatoes in the good old days. Maybe they were smarter then before I Phones invaded our brains. I think VP Martin Bally is worth listening to. He knows the corporate secrets and unlike most well-paid executives he has the courage to share the truth. I speak from experience in the wine industry. Roundup is widely used in many vineyards so check the labels and then check them again.

My aunt worked at a Campbell's Soup plant for a bit. She would never buy any of their products after. Poor conditions in the plant were the reasons she gave. I have no idea what that company's culture is like, but have formed certain personal opinions about what I suspect.

However, for me these things are irrelevant. I simply won't buy any company's processed food. It's so obvious we can't eat that kind of garbage and expect to maintain health. Plus, I have found that whole foods which I cook can be no less convenient if you have the right tools.

This comes from someone who hates to cook. :D

