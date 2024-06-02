The CEOs of Microsoft AI, Google DeepMind, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, BP, Shell, Pfizer, Spotify, Palantir and more are meeting in private with an international cadre of high-level government officials and billionaires like Eric Schmidt and Peter Thiel this week.

A huge story if ever there was one, but don’t expect to read about it on the front page – or any other page – of most newspapers.

It’s the 70th annual Bilderberg Meeting, and – as has been the case for seven decades and counting now – the mass media is largely refusing to cover it, leaving most of its readership ignorant of the fact that it’s even taking place at all.

Participants will be discussing China, Russia, AI, the “changing faces of biology,” the “future of warfare”… and whatever the hell else they want — it’s off-the-record and the public is not invited.

“Journalists” like Fareed Zakaria (CNN), Bret Stephens (NYT), Zanny Minton Beddoes (The Economist), and John Micklethwait (Bloomberg) will also be present, but not to hold power to account; they’re there to share in it.

The event is taking place from May 30 — June 2 at Eurostars Suites Mirasierra, a luxury hotel in Madrid, Spain.

The group waited until Thursday, the first day of the conference, to publish a partial list of attendees for public consumption.

“The Official Whitewash”

As recently noted by independent journalist James Corbett, who has been covering Bilderberg for the better part of two decades now, the group’s steering committee created an official website around the year 2010 — seemingly in response to the increased coverage and scrutiny they were beginning to receive from the alt media at the time.

They now “put up the official meeting agenda with the official [topics] that they’re going to be talking about and the official attendee list” each year, Corbett says, but “there are unofficial attendees; there are things that they talk about behind the scenes and off-the-record, etc.”

“So, take the official whitewash for what it’s worth,” he advises:

In contrast to the World Economic Forum (WEF) – which Corbett calls a “sideshow,” nothing that it brings “thousands of people” to Davos and you can “buy your way in with a few million dollar corporate sponsorship” – Bilderberg is much more exclusive, with the official, invite-only participant list consisting of only about “120 or so people” each year.

Its sessions are also not recorded or livestreamed, and it has continued to enjoy much more of a media blackout than the WEF, even as attention to the latter has increased significantly in recent years.

“Bilderberg is a little closer to the center of power.”

2024 Coverage

One of the few people who is actually on the ground in Madrid covering this year’s Bilderberg Meeting is Canadian journalist Dan Dicks of Press For Truth, who has been documenting (among other things) the aggressive policing in the area:

In an update on Saturday, he said that undercover police officers intimidated a pair of Dutch journalists to the point that they promptly left the city…

*** This article continues on the Decensored News website. Read it for free here (no paywall). Elon Musk is blocking Substack writers from embedding posts from X on this platform, and there are a bunch in this story. ***

For more reporing like this, please follow Decensored News on your favorite social media platforms, bookmark the website, and subscribe here on Substack: