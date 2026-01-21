The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting is underway in Davos, Switzerland, and as expected a major topic of discussion so far has been “artificial intelligence” (AI).

During a session on Tuesday entitled “The Day After AGI” — clips of which appear below — Dario Amodei, the billionaire CEO of Anthropic, couldn’t stop smiling and laughing while talking about how AI creates “immense and grave risks” for humanity, including the possibility of us outright “destroying” ourselves with it.

Watch:

“I think the next few years we’re going to be dealing with, you know, how do we keep these systems under control that are highly autonomous and smarter than any human?” Amodei said.

“How do we make sure that individuals don’t misuse them?… I have worries about things like bioterrorism… How do we make sure that nation states don’t misuse them? That’s why I’ve been so concerned about the CCP, other authoritarian governments…

“So, you know, I’m thinking through how to address those risks…”

“There’s all kinds of crazy stuff going on in the outside world, outside AI… But my view is this is happening so fast, it is such a crisis, we should be devoting (laughs) almost all our effort to thinking about how to get through this...”

As we reported last month, xAI CEO Elon Musk similarly laughed his way through a recent discussion about the dangers of AI and humanoid robots, which he said will ultimately “be in charge” of society, “not humans.”

“Obviously it’s very important we pay attention to safety here,” Musk said. “Cause uhh, we do—we do want the Star Wars movie, not the Jim Cameron movie,” presumably a reference to Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi film The Terminator.

“I love Jim Cameron’s movies, but, you know, uhh, (laughs). You know what I mean. (laughs).”

