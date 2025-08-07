The New York Times published these ten video clips recently. Some of them are real. Some are AI-generated fakes. Can you tell which are which?

“None of the fake videos in this quiz took more than a few minutes to create,” says NYT reporter Stuart A. Thompson.

“We wrote a pithy prompt to capture the main details we wanted to see and usually included a rough script for what the characters should say. The A.I. software handled the rest: the people, clothing, sound effects, lighting, voices and more.”

Thompson notes that the AI systems sometimes initially “spit out unusable videos,” but that they were usually able to fix them “by repeating the request a few times, or adding more details to the prompt.”

If you want to take quiz yourself and see the answers, you can do so here.

“It doesn’t take a great deal of imagination to see how this technology could be used to undermine the fabric of trust upon which our civilization is built,” said journalist James Corbett of

in a recent

about this general phenomenon of increasingly realistic AI-generated content.

“Imagine the question of the authenticity of an audio or video file becoming the norm for every explosive piece of audio or video that is reported from now on.”

“To put it another way,” he continued, “imagine a world where everyone is not only forced to scrutinize the political slant of this or that particular reporter or to ponder what information might have been omitted in a report but is also compelled to question every single audio or video statement and every single document of every single event that is ever reported in the future.”

“That is the world we’re about to be plunged into.”

He went on:

Given how quickly AI text-to-video generation has progressed in the past three years alone, it is almost certain that AI-generated video will be completely indistinguishable from real life in a few short years. Imagine the potential future release of Epstein blackmail footage, then. No matter how damning that footage is for whatever politician, businessman or financier is depicted in that footage, they will now have the plausible excuse that it is AI-generated footage. Of course they would never do such a thing, and how dare you for taking such evidence at face value! The accused’s supporters will be happy to go along with this excuse, of course, and exonerate him of any crime. His detractors will refuse to believe that the footage isn’t real. Various “deepfake detection” technologies will be employed, likely giving contradictory results Now, people will not be squabbling over the interpretation of facts. They will not be contesting ideologies or world views. They will be facing off over the documentation of reality itself. What happened, and how can we ever prove that it happened? And this is not likely to be the way that one or two high-profile scandals play out in the future. Every event of significance will now come with reporters carrying the extra burden of proving it ever took place at all. We are officially losing our grasp of the concept of reality itself.

Read Corbett’s full editorial here, which contains further analysis, additional “deepfake” examples, and a discussion of the so-called “NO FAKES Act.”

By the way: We tried posting the contents of this article – the one you’re reading right now – as thread on X, whose parent company is now xAI after an M&A deal announced by Elon Musk earlier this year. It was quickly shadow-banned:

This post about our AI thread being shadow-banned was itself shadow-banned, so you won’t be able to view it directly unless you are logged into an X account.

The same type of suppression has repeatedly happened with other criticism that we and others have posted about Elon Musk and/or his companies throughout his tenure.

This points to another difficulty of fighting against this trend: Many people get their news and information from Big Tech platforms like X, which use opaque algorithms to control what gets wide exposure and what gets buried, and have a vested interest in suppressing reporting on the dangers and pitfalls of AI.

