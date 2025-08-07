Decensored News

Decensored News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5d

Thank you for the excellent article. After reading, I sent it on to more folks.

We can't be sheep about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CK's avatar
CK
5d

This is crazy stuff and AI generated content like this is still really in its infancy.

And this is the pleb AI stuff. It’s certainly possible that the skunkworks stuff is orders of magnitude better than this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Decensored News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture